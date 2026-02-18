It’s not diet, it’s not exercise. Aging is the dominant risk factor for cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death worldwide. Aging itself produces structural and molecular changes that make the heart and blood vessels more vulnerable to disease. In recent decades, telomeres (specialized DNA–protein structures at the ends of chromosomes) have emerged as a key biological link between cellular aging and cardiovascular decline. Understanding how telomere dynamics influence the heart offers insight into why cardiovascular disease rises so sharply with age.



