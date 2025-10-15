During October’s National Breast Health Month, mainstream campaigns focus heavily on awareness and screening. Very little attention is given to simple lifestyle changes that can reduce your risk of developing breast cancer. For instance, women who exercise have a lower risk; I wrote about this in 2023 in a substack article.



Hidden factors also exist, and they quietly increase your risk of breast cancer. Most women have never been told that certain everyday habits and hormone imbalances can trigger the inflammation, lymph stagnation, and cellular damage that set the stage for disease.

As someone who’s spent decades studying how toxins, hormones, and immune stress interact, in this week’s Wellness Wednesday, I want to share three overlooked breast health risks, and how to correct them naturally.

The first is alcohol consumption, which has become woven into our culture. A glass of wine after work, or cocktails on the weekend sound great, but what most women don’t realize is that alcohol directly raises the risk of breast cancer. This isn’t new information. The link between alcohol and breast cancer has been documented for decades.



Read more in our Health Tip about how alcohol decreases folate, and read about the other two hidden factors that may be contributing to your higher risk.

