It is incredible to think that July is ending. This month’s wellness theme has been a focus to our windows to the world— our eyes!



Over the month, we’ve talked about post-COVID-jab vision problems like eye inflammation and adverse events associated with the retina. Read our full report here.



As with so many health issues, great vision starts from within, and that’s why this entire month, we have focused on great ways to keep your eyes healthy. Supplements are always key, and here’s what we’ve featured this month: https://drtenpenny.com/wellness/

Don’t let environmental exposures and toxins affect your vision. Alleviate eye strain, dryness and accelerated aging by supporting your body’s natural cleansing pathways to get that clarity.

Last but not least, there’s still time to sign up for our Expert Masterclass. It starts tonight at 8pm ET, so sign up beforehand.

