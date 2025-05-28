I’ve always been a physician focused on preventive and integrative health, and more and more I am finding the need to emphasize the importance of supporting cognitive and neurological function. These decline with age, but in my clinics and with my colleagues, we are seeing massive amounts of cognitive issues in people who took the COVID jab. (I wrote about that last week here.)



Our brains run on oxygen, and that supply depends entirely on healthy blood flow. For this reason, I have focused for years on one molecule that really deserves attention —nitric oxide (NO).



