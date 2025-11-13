It’s sugar season once again. You can feel it in the air – and in the aisles of every grocery store in America. From Halloween candy overload to the sugar-laced celebrations of Christmas, then Valentine’s Day with its pink and red boxes of chocolates, and Easter with those shiny foil-wrapped bunnies and creme-filled eggs – it’s an endless parade of sweetness.

We call it “holiday cheer,” but in reality, it’s more like a national sugar binge.

Sugar suppresses the immune system – something we can’t afford to ignore, especially as we move through the colder months when viruses make their rounds. Yet, most people have no idea just how much sugar they’re consuming, or how deeply it’s affecting their health.



Read more about our sugar epidemic, and what you can do about it, here.

Opti Gluco Fit offers a comprehensive, science-backed approach to metabolic wellness – the way nature intended.

Buy This Product

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment