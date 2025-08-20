FIFTY vaccines by age 18?

That’s right, according to the 2025 CDC recommended childhood vaccine schedule.

Add to that the vaccines you get after age 18. The more vaccines you get, the more likely it is that you’ll have a vaccine injury. Big Pharma wants you to think these are rare, but they’re not — and their own data shows that.



Vaccine injuries typically involve adverse immune responses, inflammation, oxidative stress, or mitochondrial dysfunction. Your body can recover. Read this week’s health tip here.

