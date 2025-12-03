I’ve gotten both positive and negative feedback on my latest substack The Wearable That Helps You Heal. I understand that many of you are hesitant about wearables, particularly since HHS Secretary RFK Jr. announced that he wants every American to have a wearable in the next four years. I really do understand your concerns about data collection and data privacy, and even breaches of those devices that results in use of your personal information without your consent. People also get fixated to wearables, and have anxiety if it is not continuously giving you data.



However, not all wearables are bad. The one I wrote about, the WavWatch, helps you heal. It really does. This device doesn’t collect information from you, but rather sends healing frequencies TO you. I began using it and I have NEVER had that kind of sleep in my life. Several people on my team have had these watches for years — who knew!? And they love them, and feel the healing results.

We got some amazing testimonials from our social media channels. One woman bought five watches for family members, and they have all seen the benefits. But we got some rather sharp comments about the substack, too. People criticized me for even daring to promote a wearable. But this one is different and I explain that in the first paragraph.

We live in a time of massive reactivity. People often react (because we are programmed to do so) without taking even five minutes to delve into the topic a bit.

First, take a deep breath. Second, if you haven’t already, I encourage you to read the substack article at the link above. And perhaps refrain from commenting until you really understand what I have to say.



Healing frequencies work and they are going to factor into our healthcare in a major way — hopefully in the not too distant future.



It’s ok if you don’t like wearables, but not all wearables are created equally. Give this one a chance.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment