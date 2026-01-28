What are foreign proteins? The body continuously makes proteins, but foreign proteins are not produced by the cells but instead originate from external sources outside the body. They can enter the body through food, from microorganisms and parasites, and from environmental exposure. There are also medical and biological sources like vaccines and certain drugs.

When the body fails to fully clear abnormal or inflammatory proteins, the consequences show up everywhere.

Spike proteins are a type of foreign protein that have attracted scientific attention because of their prolonged persistence in the body and the slower-than-usual natural breakdown compared to many other foreign proteins.

My Touchstone Natto-Clear product is designed to support the enzymatic breakdown and removal of persistent protein debris including spike protein and excess fibrin that can burden blood flow and tissue health. It’s powered by proteolytic enzymes that help the body break these down, and by nattokinase which assists the body’s natural clearance mechanisms by reducing congestion at a cellular level. Nattokinase supports the body’s ability to dismantle the proteins that don’t belong.

Earlier today, Touchstone Essentials founder Eddie Stone and Sonia O’Farrell joined me on Morning Coffee to discuss foreign proteins, spike protein, nattokinase and more. Episode link here.

