Your bones are your support structure. Neglecting your bone health can lead to serious and often irreversible conditions. I know someone who broke her wrist two years ago. I was talking to her one day and was incredulous when she told me that the same surgeon had operated on her and six of her friends, all with the same injury — a broken wrist.

We hear a lot about calcium and vitamin D for our bones, but other minerals are just as important, if not more so. Osteoporosis is a chronic disease characterized by low bone mass. It’s caused by increased bone turnover and impaired bone microarchitecture.



Strontium is very similar to calcium and just as important. Your bones need both.

Strontium has a two-way effect on bone tissue. It promotes formation of new bone tissue by increasing the proliferation of bone-building cells called osteoblasts. Strontium also affects the cells (osteoclasts) that break down bone. It inhibits their formation, so less bone breaks down.

The Consequences of Poor Bone Health (Tenpenny Health Tip)

The Influence of Strontium on Bone Tissue (PubMed)

