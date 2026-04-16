Did you know your kidneys are filtering your blood around the clock? Every day, they filter 150 quarts of blood. The kidneys don’t just produce urine, but also balance fluids, regulate minerals, and clear what your body cannot safely store.

And they do it quietly. Day after day.

Most people don’t think about their kidneys until something feels off, but strain on this system can build long before symptoms appear. Filtration depends on healthy circulation and balance within the bloodstream. When that shifts, the burden on the kidneys increases. This is why kidney health is not just about hydration. It is about what your body is carrying and how efficiently it can clear it.

If you are looking to support your kidney health more intentionally, you can explore options like Opti Vital Cleanse. If you choose to try it, you can use code DRT15 for 15% off. Take care of the systems that are quietly taking care of you.

Learn More

Save the Date! April 27 at 8pm ET.

Ask The Expert Masterclass: The Overlooked Role of Kidney Function

with Dr. Kiran Jangra

Register

Testimonial for the masterclasses: “I am looking forward to this.

All the Ask the Expert sessions have been so informative. ❤️” ~~Diane L.

Today’s Morning Coffee episode is posted!

Watch Here

Visit all my April wellness offerings here.

Wellness Site

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment

QUICK LINKS: