When I wrote 40 Mechanisms of Injury about the COVID shot, 10 of the 40 injury types were neurological. More and more evidence is coming to light, like this paper, SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Accumulation in the Skull-Meninges-Brain Axis: Potential Implications for Long-Term Neurological Complications in post-COVID-19 [vaccine], which shows that spike protein absolutely accumulates in the skull-meninges-brain axis, resulting in neurological complications in long-COVID-19 [or vaccine]. In this research, the investigators observed the presence of spike protein in the skull of deceased individuals, showing that it persisted long after their COVID-19 infection [or “vaccination”].



Neurological signaling is an often-overlooked foundation of health. We talk about other things – immune strength, heart function, etc.—but we don’t often talk about neurological health.

Many of the things you already do for your health will help promote neurological signaling. For tips on more you can do, here is this week’s health tip on more ways to nurture your neurons!

Nurture your neurons with fulvic minerals. You may have heard about fulvic acid before, as more people than ever now realize how vital it is to replenish the body with fulvic compounds. But Fulvic Minerals+ is unlike any other type of fulvic acid supplement.

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