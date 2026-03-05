Blood sugar instability is not a minor inconvenience. It is the hallmark early stage of metabolic breakdown. Every uncontrolled spike forces insulin higher. Every surge teaches cells to respond less efficiently.



It happens slowly over time as the body continually compensates by producing more insulin to achieve the same result. It starts with prediabetes. To learn more about the condition, read this week’s health tip: Can You Reverse Prediabetes?

An important step in your daily lifestyle is trying to reduce your intake of sugar, which I call The Sweetest Poison on the Shelf.

Over time, the body’s compensation/insulin production reshapes the endocrine system in a negative way. The real damage often happens after meals. Glucose remains elevated longer than it should. Inflammatory signaling increases. The metabolic machinery begins operating in survival mode instead of precision mode.



Keep your body in precision mode by keeping your glucose in precision range.

It is important to keep your glucose under control. Slow and steady—with no spikes. That’s why I recommend Gluco-Control. It was designed to interrupt the progression described above.

Today’s episode of Morning Coffee is posted here. This is my live weekly Wednesday Q&A session, and I love it!

Clip from this episode: what is the “right” blood sugar number for you?

A few other topics from today’s episode (full episode here)

Individualized Blood Sugar Targets Over Pharma-Driven Guidelines

Metabolic Disease Management Begins with Diet, Not Prescriptions

Endocrine Disruption and Xenoestrogens Affect Pediatric Hormonal Health

Structural Medicine First: Addressing Sciatica at the Root

Food Sensitivities and Immune Dysregulation Drive Chronic Inflammation

Non-Surgical, Integrative Options Deserve Consideration First

VACCINES

Pertussis Vaccine Policy and Grandparent Mandates Raise Ethical Concerns

Whole-Cell vs. Acellular Pertussis: Historical Neurological Risk Matters

