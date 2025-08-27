Your mouth has a microbiome. Did you know? In fact, the oral cavity has the second largest microbiome (the gut is first) and a very diverse microbiota of more than 700 bacterial species. [1]

Dutchman Antony van Leeuwenhoek, regarded as the founder of microbiology, did a scraping of his own tooth plaque in 1674 and noted what he called “little living animalcules prettily moving.”[3] Fast forward with today’s technology, and we know this microbiome is extremely complex.

Your mouth is a complex habitat. Colonies of bacteria love to grow on the hard surfaces of your teeth and the soft tissues of the gums. The warm, moist environment of the mouth is an ideal environment for the growth of microorganisms. Saliva is a stable pH of 6.5 to 7, ideal for bacteria, and the saliva keeps the bacteria hydrated as well.



And because the mouth is the starting point of digestion, so the oral microbiome is crucially linked to the gut microbiome.



