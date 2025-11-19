In modern medicine, we’ve made remarkable progress in understanding and managing chronic diseases, infections, and nutritional deficiencies, yet one area remains surprisingly under-discussed: parasitic infections. This is a hidden threat affecting millions worldwide.

When most people hear the word parasite, they picture something out of a biology textbook or a faraway tropical disease. But the truth is that parasites are everywhere – lurking in food, water, soil, and even on or in our pets. Many individuals, even those living healthy lifestyles, may unknowingly harbor these unwelcome guests for years.

As an osteopathic physician, I’ve encountered countless patients suffering from unexplained fatigue, digestive discomfort, skin issues, or persistent inflammation – symptoms often dismissed or misdiagnosed in traditional medical settings. In many of these cases, parasites were the missing piece of the puzzle.



