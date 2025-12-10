About 25 years ago, researchers identified Blue Zones, locations around the world where residents have particularly healthy and long lives.

They’re the people who have lived the longest, and zones include Okinawa, Japan; Ikaria, Greece; Sardinia, Italy; Nicoya, Costa Rica; and Loma Linda, California.

The Blue Zones have the world’s highest proportions of centenarians (people who live to age 100 and older). These residents have lower rates of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and dementia.

Their practices lead to a longer life, and include eating a plant-based diet, intermittent fasting, drinking alcohol in moderation, and spirituality, among others.

You don’t have to live in a blue zone to improve your health and longevity. The more we know about the aging process , the better.



