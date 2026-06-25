When most people think about liver disease, they picture alcoholism. What many don’t realize is that liver damage can develop in people who rarely drink alcohol – or avoid it altogether.

Today, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become one of the fastest-growing chronic health conditions in the world. It is estimated to affect roughly one in three adults, yet most people have no idea it is developing because it often produces few, if any, obvious symptoms in its early stages.

As an osteopathic physician, I believe this is exactly why we must focus on root causes rather than waiting for disease to appear. By the time significant liver damage is detected, the underlying metabolic dysfunction may have been progressing for years or even decades.

The liver is far more than the body’s detoxification organ. It serves as a central hub for metabolism, hormone regulation, blood sugar control, immune function, nutrient processing, and inflammation management. When liver function begins to decline, the effects are rarely isolated to the liver itself.



Read more in this week’s health tip.

Your liver isn’t taking a summer vacation. In fact, the liver never gets a day off. Day in and day out, the liver is responsible for processing what enters the body, managing metabolic waste, supporting hormone balance, and maintaining the internal conditions required for optimal health. Few organs carry a heavier workload, yet most people do not think about their liver until problems begin to appear.

Supporting liver health is not a seasonal cleanse or a short-term project. It is one of the most important investments you can make in long-term wellness.

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