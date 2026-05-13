Do you have brain fog? Fatigue? Digestive issues like bloating?



If you answered yes, you likely have toxin overload. Toxins can impair our base functions like mitochondria’s energy production, gut health proper function and more. Did you know that heavy metals can mimic or even block hormone function?



Every day, our bodies fight an onslaught of environmental toxins. Many of the toxins are silent saboteurs–we can’t see them, smell them, or taste them. When your body is overloaded with toxins, your immune system is constantly fighting inflammation, making you more vulnerable to illness. Read more about the effect of these toxins in our weekly health tip.

Our bodies do have natural detox pathways in the liver, kidneys and gut, but the sheer volume of toxins in today’s world overwhelms those natural pathways.



That’s where a detox product comes in. The Pure Body Detox Pack was developed to support this process in a way that is both targeted and sustainable. Instead of relying on harsh stimulation or short-term protocols, the formula works continuously to assist the body in binding and removing unwanted compounds before they continue accumulating within tissues and circulation.

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