Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Norman Grant Smith's avatar
Norman Grant Smith
5h

Thank you Dr T. / For my mental health, physical health, and high neurotransmitter function EXERCISE is the key ingredient. Walking and swimming work for me because I enjoy them. " The best exercise is the one you will do." A heart healthy diet, suppliments in moderation, reading The Gospels, getting lots of rest, and other things all contribute to my wellness. But if I get slack on my exercise the adverse effect on my mind and body become apparent sooner rather than later.

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Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
7h

I think you will like our new healing forum:

https://myfountianofyouth.com/forum/

We are your peeps.

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