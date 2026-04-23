The brain governs every system in the body. It directs hormonal signaling, regulates the nervous system, coordinates movement, and processes the information that allows us to think, reason, and remember. When brain function begins to decline, the consequences extend far beyond memory or concentration. Decision making slows, neurological signaling becomes less efficient, and the body’s ability to adapt to stress begins to weaken.

The problem is that brain health rarely deteriorates overnight. It develops gradually through years of metabolic stress, inflammation, nutrient depletion, and environmental exposures that affect the delicate networks responsible for neurological communication. Over time, the brain’s energy supply becomes less efficient, protective mechanisms weaken, and the structures responsible for cognition and emotional regulation begin to lose resilience.

Left unaddressed, this process affects far more than mental clarity.

The brain depends on a constant supply of biochemical resources to maintain its performance. Neurons require energy to transmit signals, nutrients to produce neurotransmitters, and protective compounds to defend against the constant metabolic stress placed on nervous tissue. When these requirements are not met, the brain begins operating under reduced capacity.

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