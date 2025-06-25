Cancer was once viewed as a rare disease in young people, but now, cancer is affecting our youth at an alarming rate. I’ve talked with doctors who are seeing metastatic pancreatic cancers in 13-year-olds, and colon cancer in 8-year-olds! These were unheard of, but sadly we hear stories today more and more. The cancers are progressing faster than usual, too.



Genetics predispose you to cancer, and so do environmental factors like smoking, toxins and ultra-processed foods. But the bigger picture is that your body’s own immune system can fight off cancer if your immune defenses are in peak form.

Remember that inflammation is at the root of all cancers. Poor nutrition, toxins and inflammation suppress the immune system and over time, cancer sets in.

COVID-19 jabs also contribute because the spike proteins linger in tissues, creating a persistent inflammatory response.

What can be done?

There are practical ways to strengthen your body’s immune defenses.

One important step is to optimize your vitamin D level. Vitamin D supports immune cells, and research associates low levels with increased cancer risk. Your cells have vitamin D receptors, and when the D connects, it sets off a whole cascade of signals that affect how cancer cells develop, grow and survive.

I recommend raising your vitamin D level to at least 80 ng/mL.



