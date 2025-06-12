It’s true. We reach peak bone mass in our early thirties. After that, we naturally begin to lose bone density every year. For women, bone loss accelerates after menopause.



Bone loss is a slow but steady decline in bone health. It doesn’t present itself in obvious ways. There’s no warning sign. No pain. No visible change. Until there is.

By the time many people feel the effects—like a fracture from a minor fall, or lower back pain that won’t go away—bone loss is already advanced.



We are focusing on bone health for the month of June because it is SO important. While there are many well-known facts about bone health, such as the importance of calcium and vitamin D, there are many lesser known or even unknown facts that are important.



Read more about it here in The Consequences of Poor Bone Health and Bone Loss Starts Quietly: Stay Ahead of It

