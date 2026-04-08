Tenpenny Wellness Wednesday
Environmental toxins are particularly hard on the brain.
Toxins can affect all body systems, but when these substances affect the brain, they can impair attention, memory, processing speed, and mood, all of which contribute to what people describe as “mental clarity”, or when there is an impairment, “brain fog.”
The brain is highly sensitive because it requires a precise chemical balance to function properly. Toxins like lead, mercury and cadmium can disrupt the brain in several ways.
If you can relate to the guy above, read this week’s health tip to find out more about how you can boost your brain by liberating it from toxins.
THIS COMING SATURDAY (April 11) is my educational webinar
SURVIVING THE YEAR OF THE AGI SINGULARITY
a 3-hour LIVE webinar on April 11 at 10am ET hosted by Matthew Hunt and me.
Save $25 with promo code AGI2026-SHERRITENPENNY.