Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Douglas L. Peck's avatar
Douglas L. Peck
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Thank you very much. I registered for the free viewing of "Body Burden." This might amuse some of your older readers (one paragraph, too colorful for a comment): https://substack.com/@dougpeck/note/c-265961433?r=r7orr&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

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