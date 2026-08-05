The saying goes, where there’s smoke there’s fire. But where there’s smoke, there is also a looming health hazard.



One of the primary health concerns regarding wildfire smoke is fine particulate matter (PM2.5), tiny particles small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream. Exposure to elevated PM2.5 levels has been associated with increased risks of asthma attacks, respiratory infections, reduced lung function, heart attacks, and stroke, particularly in older adults, children, pregnant people, and individuals with underlying heart or lung disease.

Wildfire smoke also contains gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Some VOCs, including benzene and formaldehyde, are known or suspected carcinogens. When homes, vehicles, industrial facilities, or treated wood burn, smoke may also contain heavy metals such as lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury, along with other toxic chemicals released from plastics, paints, insulation, electronics, and household products. These contaminants can increase the toxicity of smoke compared with fires that burn only natural vegetation.

Exposure can increase the risk of asthma and chronic lung disease, cardiovascular disease, reduced lung function, and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

Read more about the wildfires, and what you can do to counteract the effects of the smoke, in this week’s health tip.

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When health changes unexpectedly, the first question people ask is usually, “What can I take to make this symptom go away?” That question may seem logical, but it rarely leads to lasting results. Symptom management has become the standard approach to healthcare, yet symptoms are often the final expression of deeper physiological changes that have been developing long before they become noticeable.

The better question is, “What does the body need to restore normal function?”

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