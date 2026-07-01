Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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T Godwin's avatar
T Godwin
12h

Dr. Tenpenny, have you treated any patients with lymphedema, and if so, do you have any recommendations?

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