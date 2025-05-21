As a physician, I have been sounding the alarm about the neurological injuries since the rollout of the COVID jab. I, as well as my fellow physicians, are seeing the escalating neurological burden in people more and more each day. Do you know someone affected? Chances are, you likely do.



I talked about this trend in my recent interview with Maria Zee.

(click image below to watch)



While we’ve been focused on blood clots and myocarditis — rightfully so — the neurological issues have crept up quietly and are now occurring at an extremely alarming level. I’ve always said that by the end of this year 2025, each of us will sadly know someone who has been severely impacted by these COVID jabs.



The COVID jabs are creating an assault on the brain, and in reality, our environment today has so many neurotoxins in disguise — from vaccines and more. Aluminum, polysorbate 80 and mercury are all common in vaccines, and all have been shown to cross the blood-brain barrier and trigger chronic brain inflammation. Over time, these metals accumulate and silently degrade our nerves and nervous system over time.

We’ve devoted the month of May to bringing attention to neurological health, with an emphasis on vital supplements that can feed your brain and improve brain health. Read our latest health tip about omega supplements. The brain is 60% fat, therefore omega-3s are vital for brain health. As we go forward, and see more COVID injuries affecting more people, learning about brain health has never been more important. We’re here to help.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment