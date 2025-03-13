Tenpenny Throwback Thursday
RSV vaccines: It's amazing what you can find with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.
This news broke last week and went largely unnoticed. It's so serious that we need your help in spreading the word, particularly to your Canadian friends and family.
Something we often don't think about is this: when someone makes a Freedom of Information (FOIA) request for one thing, what else might they find?
In a COVID FOIA request made to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, SO MUCH MORE was found in her emails. In 2019, Canadian officials allowed AstraZeneca to use indigenous Inuit children to test their experimental RSV Palivizumab “vaccine”. There was no parental consent; in fact the Inuit tribal leaders and population had no idea this was going on. This type of thing has occurred repeatedly throughout history and YES, this is STILL the government’s approach to public health experiments on indigenous communities — in Canada and elsewhere. How many times does this need to happen before we realize that?
Tam was warned by other health officials about the RSV experiment. She knew about the ethical concerns, but she pressed forward.
To no one’s surprise, the RSV jabs didn’t work as intended. The experiment was a failure, and Tam knew it but she and her cohorts CONTINUED using these Inuit children as guinea pigs.
Here is a full sickening report on this horrific incident.
In the above report, the question is asked: Will Theresa Tam finally face a reckoning? Most assuredly, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations, which has their own justice system, courts and trials, will be pursuing this matter.
And, for our Throwback Thursday, we are linking back to the three articles I wrote in 2023-2024 on the dangers of these RSV vaccines for children and adults. You’ll definitely want to read all of them.
Feb. 2024 update to the two articles below
The Next Billion Dollar Vaccine Deal, Part 1, adults
The Next Billion Dollar Vaccine Deal, Part 2, pregnant women and children
ModernaGate: Moderna wins Award for Deadly Covid Vaccine it was able to create prior to 2019 because “Murderna” is responsible for creating the Covid-19 Virus in a BioLab… #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG By The Exposé on April 30, 2023
Moderna's Covid-19 virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG may evade vaccines or the protection of natural immunity. CDC
Moderna was part of the planning and implementation of covid-19, gain-of-function experimentation, and vaccine profiteering. Here are the patents:
US9149506B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding septin-4 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc.
Inventor: Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles
US9216205B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding granulysin – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc.
US9255129B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding SIAH E3 ubiquitin protein ligase 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc.
US9301993B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding apoptosis inducing factor 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc.
US9587003B2: Modified polynucleotides for the production of oncology-related proteins and peptides – 2016-02-04 Application filed by ModernaTx Inc.
Inventor: Stephane Bancel, Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles, Sayda M. Elbashir, Matthias John, Atanu Roy, Susan Whoriskey, Kristy M. Wood, Paul Hatala, Jason P. Schrum, Kenechi Ejebe, Jeff Lynn Ellsworth, Justin Guild
Learn more about this bombshell SARS-CoV-2 laboratory origin evidence at The Expose.
Lawyer Tom Renz has exposed that the COVID-19 vaccines, widely advertised as mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines, are in fact lab-created hybrids known as modRNA.
BREAKING – UK Medicine Regulator confirms COVID-19 is Man-made & the Vaccines were created using Computer Generated DNA By The Exposé on October 30, 2022
Can big pharma even point to one creation and use of drugs that worked demonstrably well and didn't need to murder "test patients" before the drug was put on the market and then murder them after it was on the market?