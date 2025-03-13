This news broke last week and went largely unnoticed. It's so serious that we need your help in spreading the word, particularly to your Canadian friends and family.

Something we often don't think about is this: when someone makes a Freedom of Information (FOIA) request for one thing, what else might they find?

In a COVID FOIA request made to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, SO MUCH MORE was found in her emails. In 2019, Canadian officials allowed AstraZeneca to use indigenous Inuit children to test their experimental RSV Palivizumab “vaccine”. There was no parental consent; in fact the Inuit tribal leaders and population had no idea this was going on. This type of thing has occurred repeatedly throughout history and YES, this is STILL the government’s approach to public health experiments on indigenous communities — in Canada and elsewhere. How many times does this need to happen before we realize that?

Tam was warned by other health officials about the RSV experiment. She knew about the ethical concerns, but she pressed forward.

To no one’s surprise, the RSV jabs didn’t work as intended. The experiment was a failure, and Tam knew it but she and her cohorts CONTINUED using these Inuit children as guinea pigs.



Here is a full sickening report on this horrific incident.

In the above report, the question is asked: Will Theresa Tam finally face a reckoning? Most assuredly, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations, which has their own justice system, courts and trials, will be pursuing this matter.

And, for our Throwback Thursday, we are linking back to the three articles I wrote in 2023-2024 on the dangers of these RSV vaccines for children and adults. You’ll definitely want to read all of them.



Feb. 2024 update to the two articles below

The Next Billion Dollar Vaccine Deal, Part 1, adults

The Next Billion Dollar Vaccine Deal, Part 2, pregnant women and children

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment