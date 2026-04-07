Just a quick note…this is a feature I’ve had for a while on my social media channels. It’s pretty popular, so we decided to also share with Substack readers once a month. Enjoy!

Jolly Ranchers. Twizzlers. SweeTarts. Twizzlers. What’s your favorite? As part of the ongoing Healthy Florida First initiative, Florida’s Surgeon General recently tested 46 candy products from 10 manufacturers.

What did they find? Arsenic!

The testing was conducted by an independent certified lab, but candy manufacturers are calling the testing “misguided.” Is it? Parents often do not realize the risks.

Arsenic accumulates in the body. In one example, Nerds candy was tested. If a person ate 96 Nerds in a year, he/she would be over the limit for arsenic. The problem is that a typical box of Nerds might contain 2,000 or more pieces. And of 13 candies marketed as organic, only 2 tested above safe arsenic levels.

Here is more on the Florida effort: Candy under the microscope: Florida testing reveals arsenic in sweet treats | WUSF

Sadly, we are surrounded by toxins. This is why it is so important to detox, and these candies represent a great example of why I say everyone needs a daily detox routine. My PBX spray is negatively-charged and works like a magnet, trapping positively-charged heavy metals such as arsenic, lead, mercury, cadmium and many other toxins, and carrying them out of the body within hours.

I’ve used it every day for years and years. For more info and to purchase, visit drtdetox.com

Buy PBX

THIS COMING SATURDAY (April 11) is my educational webinar

SURVIVING THE YEAR OF THE AGI SINGULARITY

a 3-hour LIVE webinar on April 11 at 10am ET.

Matthew Hunt and I are hosting it.

Save $25 with promo code AGI2026-SHERRITENPENNY.

Register: https://prep4survival.org/pages/agi

Register

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment