Heard of PFAS? It stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a large family of thousands of synthetic chemicals used since the 1940s in industrial processes and consumer products. PFAS are better known as forever chemicals because they break down extremely slowly in the environment and can accumulate in water, soil, wildlife, and the human body.



PFAS are perhaps best known for use in nonstick cookware, but these chemicals are also in water-resistant clothing, stain-resistant fabrics and carpets, cosmetics, and food packaging.



PFAS are valued because they resist heat, water, oil and grease, but research has linked them to health concerns such as:

🎯Elevated cholesterol levels

🎯Thyroid disorders

🎯Liver effects

🎯Decreased fertility

🎯Pregnancy complications

🎯Increased risk of some cancers, particularly kidney and testicular cancers

🎯Reduced immune response to vaccines

People are exposed through drinking water and eating PFAS-contaminated foods, or by using products that contain PFAS. Indeed, PFAS have been found in groundwater supplies, rivers, lakes, and fish and wildlife. It has also been found in agricultural soil. PFAS are highly persistent forever chemicals, and remediation is both difficult and expensive. The two most recognized PFAS chemicals are PFOA and PFOS.



Governments worldwide are increasing regulation of PFAS. The US EPA established drinking-water standards for several PFAS compounds and many states have their own regulations.

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