Last week, the US House voted by an overwhelming BIPARTISAN majority to strip legal immunity for glyphosate from Bayer/Monsanto; it’s in the Farm Bill. Thank you to the bipartisan unified work of @repluna @repthomasmassie @chelliepingree — this is a massive win for the families the company has harmed.

Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is linked to autoimmune conditions, infertility, and multiple cancers like non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The majority of people test positive for these herbicides and pesticides in their urine — it’s common, but certainly not normal.

Studies show that over eighty percent of Americans, including kids, have glyphosate in their bodies, and it is no wonder because this chemical is everywhere—in our food, water, and environment. I believe it’s a leading driver of chronic disease in the United States.

Glyphosate is also in vaccines. A brave independent lab tested 5 common childhood vaccines and every single one came back POSITIVE for glyphosate, the toxic, cancer causing ingredient found in Roundup. The MMR vaccine had levels 25x higher than the others tested. Please watch and see why.

Zen Honeycutt and I did a deep dive on glyphosate in our recent Tenpenny Files podcast.



Watch Here



We can’t make America healthy again while these toxins have blanket protection and zero transparency. Americans deserve real consumer protection, informed consent, and the right to know what’s in our food and what it does to our bodies. Naturally, Big Ag lobbyists are swarming Washington DC in light of the news — the fight isn’t over. Keep the pressure on Washington, share this post, and call your reps. This is about our health.

Glyphosate poison is a great example of why I say everyone needs a daily detox routine. My PBX spray is negatively-charged and works like a magnet, trapping positively-charged heavy metals such as lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium and many other toxins, and carrying them out of the body within hours.

I’ve used it every day for years and years. For more info and to purchase, visit drtdetox.com

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