Just a quick note…this is a feature I’ve had for a while on my social media channels. It’s pretty popular, so we decided to also share with Substack readers. Enjoy!

I had dinner recently with a couple. They’re friends of mine and about a year ago they moved back to the US from overseas. They recently retired and are really focusing on their health, and one of the things they did for the last year was consistently drink protein shakes. They’re trying to build and maintain muscle. It’s not a bad thing.

But then, they both got comprehensive blood tests and were shocked to find their lead levels were off the chart. Their doctors were shocked too, and immediately said it must have been something overseas.

But it wasn’t! It was the protein powder they were using. Unfortunately, many protein powders may have troubling levels of toxic heavy metals, especially lead.

A recent Consumer Reports investigation tested 23 protein powders and ready-to-drink shakes from popular brands. The results? Heavy metal contamination.

See how your protein fares:

https://www.consumerreports.org/lead/protein-powders-and-shakes-contain-high-levels-of-lead-a4206364640/

