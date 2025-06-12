Why is Harvard really in the crosshairs? Is it because of their $52B endowment? Is it because they’ve taken so much federal funding? Is it for anti-semitism? Is it because they won’t turn over their list of international students (27% are international)? Is it because of their ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?
It is likely all the above, but it certainly is also because of Harvard’s ties to COVID-19?
Who remembers Harvard Professor Dr. Charles Lieber? We do. Lieber is our Throwback Thursday topic of the week.
Harvard said it had no idea that Lieber became a strategic scientist at Wuhan University of Technology in China. Harvard was also clueless that Leiber had a contract with China’s Thousand Talents Plan for YEARS — from 2012 to 2017.
To Harvard’s “shock and surprise”, Lieber was arrested in January 2020 for conspiracy as well as acting as an agent of a foreign government, because of these CCP connections. Lieber was subsequently convicted in 2021 and sentenced in 2023 (it was a slap on the wrist.)
This won’t be the last we hear about Lieber, or Harvard, or COVID for that matter.
We’ve written a lot about Lieber over the years. Catch up on the corruption here.
Dr Charles Lieber I also helped build the Wuhan lab. The first one was made to fail, inadequate equipment, refrigerators with faulty rubber seals on the doors and was very disheveled. That is why it took a year to “investigate” the origin in my opinion to rebuild a lab to BSL4 standards.
He worked on nanotechnology in forms of nanotubes with a payload that gets released when stimulated by 5G. Another project was a nanotechnology gripper that attaches to the retina and records everything you see, hear, say and go up to a year.
He should have been charged with crimes against humanity as well.
Harvard and most of the top legacy ivy schools have been incubators for government shenanigans since their creation.
Diverting focus on their deceptions is par for the course.