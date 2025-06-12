Why is Harvard really in the crosshairs? Is it because of their $52B endowment? Is it because they’ve taken so much federal funding? Is it for anti-semitism? Is it because they won’t turn over their list of international students (27% are international)? Is it because of their ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?

It is likely all the above, but it certainly is also because of Harvard’s ties to COVID-19?

Who remembers Harvard Professor Dr. Charles Lieber? We do. Lieber is our Throwback Thursday topic of the week.

Harvard said it had no idea that Lieber became a strategic scientist at Wuhan University of Technology in China. Harvard was also clueless that Leiber had a contract with China’s Thousand Talents Plan for YEARS — from 2012 to 2017.

To Harvard’s “shock and surprise”, Lieber was arrested in January 2020 for conspiracy as well as acting as an agent of a foreign government, because of these CCP connections. Lieber was subsequently convicted in 2021 and sentenced in 2023 (it was a slap on the wrist.)

This won’t be the last we hear about Lieber, or Harvard, or COVID for that matter.

We’ve written a lot about Lieber over the years. Catch up on the corruption here.

