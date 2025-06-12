Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Jane Stanley
8h

Dr Charles Lieber I also helped build the Wuhan lab. The first one was made to fail, inadequate equipment, refrigerators with faulty rubber seals on the doors and was very disheveled. That is why it took a year to “investigate” the origin in my opinion to rebuild a lab to BSL4 standards.

He worked on nanotechnology in forms of nanotubes with a payload that gets released when stimulated by 5G. Another project was a nanotechnology gripper that attaches to the retina and records everything you see, hear, say and go up to a year.

He should have been charged with crimes against humanity as well.

Being Bonnie
6h

Harvard and most of the top legacy ivy schools have been incubators for government shenanigans since their creation.

Diverting focus on their deceptions is par for the course.

