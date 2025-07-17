This week’s Throwback is a very special dedication to the seven brave individuals in the Netherlands who were injured by the COVID injections and had the fortitude to bring a lawsuit against the perpetrators. (One of the seven has since died, but the remaining six are pressing forward.)

This is not just any lawsuit – it is THE lawsuit of the millennium, and these seven brave souls are about to change the world forever.

Original Lawsuit

The seven plaintiffs allege that the public was deliberately misled about the safety of the COVID-19 jabs; we all know these jabs are not “safe and effective”, but these seven people will prove it in a court of law:

”As the court understands, [redacted] et al. argue that…a worldwide group of individuals, legal entities and other entities that, in the context of the implementation of a project called Covid 19: The Great Reset, have misled people into taking Covid-19 injections, while they knew or should have known that these injections were not safe and effective.” [Here is the text from the court judgment.]

The PROJECT called The Great Reset…wow! Let that sink in!

Also mentioned is the concealment of critical safety data, suppressed reporting of side effects, and secretive (and lucrative) vaccine deals. Most interesting of all is who is being sued. Hint? All the Great Reset heavy hitters, that’s who: Bill Gates, Pfizer’s Albert Bourla, Klaus Schwab,former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Everything Changed Last Fall

In a highly unexpected ruling, the Dutch court announced late in 2024 that Bill Gates will stand trial in The Netherlands for this case. This was first reported in the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

Gates tried everything! He argued the foreign court didn’t have jurisdiction over him because he doesn’t live there. He hired the most prestigious Dutch litigation law firm, Pels Rijcken. After 17 defendants were served in July 2023, Gates was the only one to not respond to the court. He didn’t show up for the first hearing. In June, after the prosecution lawyers submitted their documents to the court for the upcoming July trial, lead attorney Arno van Kessel was arrested and taken away blindfolded by a team of semi-military police. As of July 12, he is still being held in the Netherlands’ highest security prison (for 90 days) because he is suspected of being part of a criminal network (though no evidence was presented.) I’m sure Gates had nothing to do with this though.



None of Gates’ tactics worked. Not only would Gates stand trial, he would also pay certain legal costs of €1406 incurred in the back and forth with his pricey law firm. Oh, and if he loses, he will pay all attorney fees and legal costs of the plaintiffs. You can see the full ruling here in Dutch and in English.

At the time of this bombshell announcement, RFK Jr. had just joined the Trump campaign, and broke the news during a rally. RFK Jr. went on to say that Bill Gates would rather stand trial in The Netherlands than in the US, and implied that Gates' recent donation of $50 million to Kamala’s campaign was made because he knows he will be indicted if Trump wins.

But Kamala didn’t win. Oops!

The Trial Of The Millennium Started July 9

The trial was set in a smaller court in Leeuwarden. To date, all COVID-related cases against the Dutch government have been filed in The Hague, and all have been unsuccessful. But this one is different.

Jim Ferguson reports that brave whistleblowers like Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt, and Catherine Austin Fitts, provided testimonial statements to help the prosecution unveil the inner workings of a global alliance between Big Pharma, media, and governments.

Key questions include:

Why were dangerous batches never recalled?

Why were injury reports censored or ignored?

Why were contracts signed that gave Pfizer immunity from liability?

And most chilling of all: Was this a military operation disguised as public health?

According to Ferguson:

“At the heart of the case is Batch EM0477, a shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 injections alleged to have caused devastating harm, including death. A staggering 146 pieces of evidence — including internal emails, autopsies, government contracts, and whistleblower testimony — have been submitted. “

This may be THE trial we’ve been waiting for. It is a court case unlike any other, and they’ve made it through the gauntlet. As Ferguson so aptly says, it is “one that could shatter the silence surrounding vaccine injuries, lift the veil on pandemic-era corruption, and place global elites under the microscope of justice.”

A year ago, we wrote about the necessity of the domino effect – one catalyst that would bring down the whole corrupt scheme. This could be the case for COVID-injured people all over the world to finally get the justice they deserve.

It is important to remember that not all judges are corrupt, and when presented with overwhelming evidence, will do the right thing. For example, in the trial ruling Gates had to stand trial, one of the Dutch judges heard testimony from the father of one of the six plaintiffs. He had to speak for his daughter because she is so badly vaccine-injured that she can no longer talk. The judge went very quiet when presented with that evidence.

The same seemed to be true on July 9. Dutch independent media were in the courtroom and said this:

“The defendants’ lawyers framed the suggested witnesses as “conspiracy theorists” and “unqualified”, but that seemed to have lost all its magic on an audience tired of five years of lies, abuse of trust, physical harm and excess deaths.”

There are more good people than bad. Pray for a righteous outcome. The trial was held, and the judge is expected to rule in six weeks’ time, so around August 20.

