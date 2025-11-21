Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
2h

Dr. Tenpenny, thank you for covering this very PREVALENT side effect of the Covid vaccines, the "white fibrous clots" and "micro-clotting" that the MAJORITY of embalmers responding to my surveys are seeing in 17% - 27% of their corpses!

With the help of my assistant Laura Kasner, I am currently running my 4th annual "2025 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey" through December. This year, in addition to asking the usual questions about the white fibrous clots and micro-clots, I am also asking the embalmers a few questions about INFANT DEATHS and AGE STRATIFICATION. I'll contact you with the results when the survey is completed.

Dr. Tenpenny, it was an honor to meet you in person several weeks ago at the Children's Health Defense conference in Austin, TX.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alex's avatar
Alex
2h

Those ai “oracles” will lie and b.s. about anything! Absolutely do not trust them! I’ve had grok lie to me even about simple things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture