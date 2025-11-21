I posed this question to ChatGPT: do COVID-19 vaccines cause blood clots?



How did the AI answer? “Oh of course not, very rarely, and the risk of a vaccine-induced clot is so much lower than a risk from an infection-induced clot.”



ChatGPT said that large studies involving MILLIONS of people show no increased risk of clots after mRNA jabs. Clots are defined as deep vein thrombosis-DVT, pulmonary embolism, and stroke, according to ChatGPT.



Its summary? No causal link between mRNA vaccines and abnormal clotting has been found.



For the other type of COVID jab, the adenovirus-vector vaccines (J&J and AstraZeneca), it said these vaccines can in extremely rare cases cause a condition known as VITT, vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, a rare immune reaction causing blood clots. The AI noted about 1-2 cases per 100,000 vaccinations.



But we know differently, and have for quite some time. This week’s Throwback Thursday is dedicated to the embalmers who say something very, very different than ChatGPT.



In late 2021-early 2022, all over the world, embalmers with 20, 25, 30 years of experience began to see anomalies they had never seen before—large white fibrin structures. They were 90+% amyloid in composition and contained none of the properties of blood. They began seeing the clots in males aged 18-36; one high school athlete who died on the playing field had a 6-foot long clot!



Every embalmer said the same thing: “It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen.” The data are not anecdotal either. In one of many examples, The Tennessee Funeral Directors Association publicly acknowledged the existence of white fibrous clots in corpses — these were seen by 64% of all their embalmers (and the reporting was limited to sightings of clots just for the first half of 2025). The clots were found in an average of 17% of all corpses.



Other data shows an increase of 800% of autopsied deaths by blood clots of unknown origin.



A brand new peer-reviewed study further confirms this incredibly alarming biological finding: 100% of COVID-vaccinated participants in the study had amyloid microclots circulating in their blood. The microclots match the same amyloid pathology of the large white fibrous clots embalmers have been pulling out of bodies since 2021. The study cohort was 94% vaccinated, and even the “healthy control subjects” had the clots. Further, the research shows that spike protein alone produces these amyloid structures, meaning it is a direct mechanism for the fibrous clots.

