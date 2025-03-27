How the mighty have fallen. 23andMe, went from a $6 billion giant company to filing bankruptcy this week. Bankruptcy allows the company to facilitate a sale.

Who will they sell the company to? The company says “Don’t worry!” We’re not making any changes to how we handle your data. The company says they’ll continue to be transparent. But let’s not forget that this is the same company that had their entire board of directors resign at the same time. That doesn’t exactly evoke faith in this company to do the right thing, does it?

California Attorney General Rob Bonta doesn’t have faith either, it seems. A few days before the bankruptcy announcement, he issued a consumer alert to 23andMe customers, advising them to consider deleting their data from the company’s website. Customers have few protections, and 23andMe is silent about what they’ll do with your data.

The question of the day is: What does happen to your data now that the company is bankrupt?

Read our Thursday Throwback here: 23AndMe: What Happens To Your DNA If The Company Goes Bankrupt?



Protect your DNA.



My new book is almost ready! Pre-order the ebook at bit.ly/zeroebook.

Use code AGENDA for added discount. Ends March 31st.

Prefer a paperback over an e-book? We’ll have paperbacks soon, too.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment