Finally, the FDA has announced a new safety warning label on ALL mRNA COVID vaccines. The reason for the enhanced warning? An extremely high risk of myocarditis in young men.

It’s great news, but too late in the game. I have been writing about myocarditis from the beginning, shortly after the shot rollout. In fact, myocarditis was my very first topic for the Eye on the Evidence substack.



It’s maddening to read journal articles that treat myocarditis as rare and manageable. It is neither now, but it was rare before the mRNA jabs.



Myocarditis is serious, despite what the MSM and health “experts” tell you. The death rate from myocarditis is 20% at 1 year and 50% at 5 years DESPITE optimal medical management.

In May 2022, when I wrote the first substack, there were already 1024 cardiac arrests and 683 deaths among world-class athletes. Here are stories of many dead young men and women. There are thousands more today, nearly 3 years later.

Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough have both said that subclinical myocarditis may be occurring in every mRNA shot recipient. Peter has seen more cases in a month than he has seen in his entire decades-long practice.



A 2022 paper was one of the first to show cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (CMR) with late gadolinium enhancement (in 90% of cases). This is a strong indicator of the subclinical myocarditis Malone and McCullough point out.



The FDA agrees…now, showing persistent late gadolinium enhancement on cardiac MRI in 60% of young people hospitalized for myocarditis post-vaccination. These kids are in trouble because this indicates potential long-term heart muscle injury.



An FDA-sponsored study looked at health records of children from December 2020 to June 2022, and found incidences of myocarditis and pericarditis to be high enough to trigger a safety signal in 12- to 17-year-olds. The timeframe from jab to seeking cardiac care for myocarditis or pericarditis was 6.8 days.



They knew. They knew. Finally, the agency is following the science. Watch their full presentation.

Sadly, it’s too late for all those already damaged — hearts beyond repair.



Let’s never forget that Pfizer had the science, but didn’t care to share it with teens before they got jabbed. Pfizer chose to put its energy elsewhere, like in launching VaxAssist, an online tool to help people find COVID-19 vaccines. The company also put its energy and money into buying companies with remedies for myocarditis and cancer.



It’s disgusting. It’s a travesty. And it is WAY past time to remove these death jabs from the market altogether…and it’s time for people to go to prison.

Buy My Book on Amazon

Buy Supplements