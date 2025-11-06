After 82 suicides, the FDA steps up its warning for this drug.

Last month, the FDA began requiring a boxed warning for Singulair (montelukast) because of the neuropsychiatric events associated with the drug. The decision was made based on input from a panel of experts and a new study identifying 82 cases of montelukast-associated suicide. The FDA issued a Drug Safety Communication, warning doctors to avoid prescribing the drug for patients with mild asthma. Montelukast is associated with an increased risk of suicidal thoughts and actions.

Montelukast was first approved in 1998, and since then, has had a steady stream of adverse events reported. Ten years after issuance, in 2008, the label was updated to include warnings about mental health side effects. Now, in 2025, the warning has been increased again to name suicide as a risk.

We wrote about it in 2018.

Should it really have taken 27 years to bring this to light? And why is it just an increased warning and not off the market? We all know the answer.





