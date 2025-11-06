Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
4h

Thank you, Dr T

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cy Lanced's avatar
Cy Lanced
2hEdited

If the FDA takes 27 years to own up to the problems with a drug that has connections to numerous suicides, how long will it take them to pull an injection linked to hundreds of thousands of deaths? Already long overdue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture