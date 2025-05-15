It’s been going on for at least four years. At least. People like me and my colleague Sayer Ji — and so many of us who speak the truth about health freedom — have been stalked, smeared, and silenced. “They” have tried to destroy our lives.

It led us to ask: “Who are these people?” We wrote about it two years ago. My friend Barbara Loe Fisher from NVIC wrote about it too: Blacklisting and Censorship Violates Freedom of Thought, Speech and Conscience

They targeted us…our names and our life’s work. They tried to take everything from us…medical licenses and more. Then they did the unthinkable…they targeted our families.

You don’t know what it is truly like to be targeted, until you are targeted. You try to fight it, but you feel like you have a target on your back. Because there IS a target on your back.



At first, you’re silent, because you’re shocked, and scared…but then there comes the point of no return…when you feel you must speak. To keep your sanity. And your humanity.

WE have reached that point.

What has happened to Sayer and all of us has been brutal and personal…but most of all it has been deliberate. Sayer eloquently states the battle we have all been fighting. Read his latest substack here: Sayer's Substack

It is important for every one of you to understand the battlefield and the battle we’ve been fighting.

It didn’t work. Their plan is not working. The wall they built to contain us is cracking, and light is streaming through.



Dark to light.



These people WILL NOT win. Truth will prevail.

