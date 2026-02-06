Today’s Throwback beckons back to the time when the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were unleashed on a fearful population. Fast forward to 2026, and the Arizona House of Representatives has introduced a bill to classify modified messenger RNA (mRNA) injections as weapons of mass destruction and acts of terrorism. If the bill passes, the manufacture or distribution — even the possession of these mRNA vaccines—would be a Class 2 felony under Arizona state law.

And deadly weapons they are, having been linked to at least 38,983 deaths according to VAERS data. Keep in mind how much underreporting occurs in VAERS; reports may represent as little as 1% of the actual reported events. This means the true number may be 4 million deaths.

House Bill 2974 was introduced by Arizona Representative Rachel Jones Keshel (R-17) and authored by Dr. Joseph Sansone. Similar legislation was also introduced in Minnesota.

Read the full bill here.

QUICK LINKS: