It’s DONE! EcoHealth Alliance and its former President Dr. Peter Daszak have been formally debarred for five years by the Congressional COVID Select Committee. Daszak facilitated gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China. This is a violation of his multimillion NIH grant and it seems Congress took notice. Let’s go!

Daszak is part of the Fauci Foursome, the topic of this week’s Throwback. On February 1, 2020, Fauci held a secret teleconference with four scientists: Kristian Anderson, Robert Garry, Michael Farzan, and Peter Daszak. This emergency call occurred after the discovery that NIAID and the Wuhan Institute of Virology had funding ties. During that call, three of the four scientists said they were fairly certain the virus had been leaked from a lab. Two days later, they had a change of heart, and collectively received $50 million in NIH grants for changing their narrative. Read all the sordid details here.

