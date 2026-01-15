Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)'s avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)
11h

No more Pfizer poisoned cheese to Genetically Modify humans!

RNA and mRNA means DEATH, or the destruction of natural resistance to illnesses and viruses.

Are you aware 'CANCER is ACCELERATING' in line with DEADLY injections which they call 'vaccines'.

And the doctors are pretending to be 'BAFFLED', when they know the mRNA jab is DEPOPULATION.

It's too late to turn back the clock if you believed the Safe & Effective crap; at best, now you can expect a SHORTER LIFE. At worst, you'll have dormant or cured illnesses and diseases reappear.

Why else would Pfizer, Moderna, etc, want the PREP Act to shield them from LIABILITY?

Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot)

Reply
Share
3 replies
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
11h

Yeah, I remember this nightmare. Cheese is a pain to make, but things have gotten to the point that people really need to make almost every single thing they eat at home using ingredients they have researched and vetted. Yet the experts are "baffled" by all of the chronic illness in our society... (Actually, I don't think they are baffled, they believe we have a "vaccine" or synthetic petroleum based drug deficiency because they cannot fathom that good clean food could possibly keep a person healthy).

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture