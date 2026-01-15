I have a friend who doesn’t like cheese. She can’t stand the sight of it. We all tease her about it: who doesn’t like cheese? She can’t even look at a picture of cheese. It is an aversion, not an allergy.



Maybe she has been right all along. It turns out that a synthetic rennet made by Pfizer is in the majority of our US cheese. Wait, what?

This week is a throwback to the 1960s, when Pfizer was a pioneer in non-animal rennet alternatives for cheesemaking. They introduced Sure-Curd (made from fungi). Thirty years later, in the 1990s, they developed FPC, Fermentation-Produced Chymosin (FPC), which became the dominant global rennet source. It replaced traditional animal rennet, such as calf rennet, and is widely used in hard cheeses like cheddar and Swiss cheeses. FPC is a genetically identical copy of calf rennet chymosin, an enzyme used in cheesemaking. It is estimated that 90% of cheeses made in the US and UK have the synthetic rennet, not the natural one. The FPC produces higher yield, better curd texture, and reduced bitterness in taste.



Rennet is a term for two enzymes, chymosin and pepsin, which provides the coagulation for cheese. Many cheese makers only use natural calf rennet, because its natural and because the FPC does not contain pepsin which is key to the aging of the cheese. And, many countries have banned FPC because they consider it to be a genetically modified organism (GMO) which it indeed is.

Pfizer sold their food processing enzyme business to global bioscience company Chr. Hansen which now produces these enzymes. The company has improved upon them, saying they are a real game-changer, allowing a 1% greater yield in cheese. Is one percent worth it?



Even though FPC has been used for decades, many Americans were shocked to learn about it in the last week from the viral social media post above. Here’s the issue. The labels may not show non-animal rennet because the FDA doesn’t require them to.

Long ago, the FDA approved the GMO rennet as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS), a regulatory designation that allows substances to enter the food supply without full pre-market approval. By the way, the FDA made their decision based on a 90-day study of rats eating the FPC. Wonderful.



Some manufacturers will list non-animal rennet in the ingredients, but they don’t have to. Conversely, natural cheeses normally do list calf rennet or animal rennet, so you know what you’re getting.



The bottom line is that real cheese is about as natural as it can get: milk, salt, enzymes, and calf rennet. It would be good to keep it that way. Look at your labels, and if possible buy from a local farmer.

QUICK LINKS: