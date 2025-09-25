People think the evidence linking acetaminophen and autism is new. It’s not.

In 2019, The Tenpenny Report featured an article showing the mechanisms by which acetaminophen fans the flames of vaccine injury. Read it here.



Even before that, in 2008, Dr. Andrew Wakefield showed that the link between acetaminophen and autism was biologically plausible.

After reviewing a paper by Schultz et al. titled Acetaminophen (paracetamol) use, measles-mumps-rubella vaccination, and autistic disorder: the results of a parent survey, Wakefield and colleagues wrote:

“…the data clearly indicate that increased use of acetaminophen after MMR vaccination is associated with a substantially increased risk of autism, even when MMR exposure is constant.”

Wakefield and his team offered two possible explanations:

(1) Increased acetaminophen use is a sufficient risk factor in its own right or,

(2) Increased acetaminophen use is not a sufficient risk factor in its own right, but in combination with MMR, it results in increased autism risk (effect modification).

The design of the Schultz study could not answer this question, but demanded further research. Was it done? Not really, although there were several immediate articles debunking the Schultz article. And then…



…came the onslaught to ruin Dr. Wakefield’s career, which I wrote about in my MMR book below.

The MMR Vaccine: The Loss of Future Generations Over An Unrealistic Fear of the Measles is available on Amazon. Click picture or button below to purchase

Buy MMR book

Cellular Level Detox

QUICK LINKS: