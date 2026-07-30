Remember Fauci’s horrific beagle experiments? We sure do. We wrote about it here.

We learned that Fauci had an obsession with fame, saying things like “the press is hot and heavy for me.” We also learned that he gushed over his friends in the media —

Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell, George Stephanopoulos, and others.



With the release of the Fauci diaries this week, we also learned quite a bit about the beagles. As it turns out, Fauci enlisted help from his media friends — and Barack Obama — to help with Beaglegate.

Heat about the beagles began in 2021. Fauci initially denied approving the experiments, but as “The Science” and director of NIAID, he was responsible for his agency’s conduct of those horrific experiments.



He found an ally with Washington Post writer Yasmeen Abutaleb, praising her for a November 21 article stating false claims made by the “right-wing White Coat Waste Project” regarding the beagle experiments. Fauci even solicited help from Obama, who personally helped him coordinate a covert damage-control campaign. A Biden COVID Czar soon received a call from an Obama senior advisor with a PR plan devised to discredit White Coat Waste, timed after the Washington Post article.



We can’t hate these people enough.

Today’s (Thursday July 30) podcast guest is Dr. William Parker, author of Tylenol and Autism.



Many parents reach for Tylenol when a child has a fever or pain. Few know there is an ongoing scientific discussion surrounding acetaminophen and regressive autism.



That is what drew me to Dr. William Parker’s work.



Dr. Parker has spent years studying the evidence and has incorporated it into his new book.

Join us for this important discussion. 3pm ET or 8pm ET

3pm on America Out Loud

8pm on Rumble

🎙 CRITICALLY THINKING

🕖 LIVE Tonight at 7:00 PM Eastern

https://rumble.com/user/CriticallyThinking

Watch

Yesterday's hearing was a clown show . Fauci took the 5th a stunning 111 times . Senators got their sound bites.



We have no accountability for this buffoon Fauci.



This is a great example of why I wrote my book Zero Accountability in a Failed System. I have countless examples just like today's hearing about how Big Pharma and government have escaped accountability while they continue to do us great harm.



If you haven't read it, please consider purchasing a copy. You'll enjoy the read.





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