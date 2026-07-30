Tenpenny Throwback Thursday
Remember Fauci's beagle experiments? Wait until you see what his diary said...
Remember Fauci’s horrific beagle experiments? We sure do. We wrote about it here.
We learned that Fauci had an obsession with fame, saying things like “the press is hot and heavy for me.” We also learned that he gushed over his friends in the media —
Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell, George Stephanopoulos, and others.
With the release of the Fauci diaries this week, we also learned quite a bit about the beagles. As it turns out, Fauci enlisted help from his media friends — and Barack Obama — to help with Beaglegate.
Heat about the beagles began in 2021. Fauci initially denied approving the experiments, but as “The Science” and director of NIAID, he was responsible for his agency’s conduct of those horrific experiments.
He found an ally with Washington Post writer Yasmeen Abutaleb, praising her for a November 21 article stating false claims made by the “right-wing White Coat Waste Project” regarding the beagle experiments. Fauci even solicited help from Obama, who personally helped him coordinate a covert damage-control campaign. A Biden COVID Czar soon received a call from an Obama senior advisor with a PR plan devised to discredit White Coat Waste, timed after the Washington Post article.
We can’t hate these people enough.
Today’s (Thursday July 30) podcast guest is Dr. William Parker, author of Tylenol and Autism.
Many parents reach for Tylenol when a child has a fever or pain. Few know there is an ongoing scientific discussion surrounding acetaminophen and regressive autism.
That is what drew me to Dr. William Parker’s work.
Dr. Parker has spent years studying the evidence and has incorporated it into his new book.
Join us for this important discussion. 3pm ET or 8pm ET
🎙 CRITICALLY THINKING
🕖 LIVE Tonight at 7:00 PM Eastern
https://rumble.com/user/CriticallyThinking
If we don’t address the root cause of vaccine policy, we can never fix it.
1. The vaccine manufacturers were given full financial immunity from damages resulting from vaccines on the childhood vaccine list.
2. This is why the COVID shot had to be labeled a “vaccine” even though it is not scientifically a vaccine.
3. It had to be added to the childhood schedule - even though children were at very low risk.
So we must re-evaluate the 1986 law.
People in government are generally psychos. Nowhere else in the world (except maybe Follywood) can they make oodles of money for doing next to nothing and become famous for exploits such as thievery, grifting, stock/crypto trading, and even murder.
Society is warped in the brain to keep allowing this clown show to continue while the average guy is struggling to stay out of debt and keep going.