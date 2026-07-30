Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Jackelyn S Myers's avatar
Jackelyn S Myers
2h

If we don’t address the root cause of vaccine policy, we can never fix it.

1. The vaccine manufacturers were given full financial immunity from damages resulting from vaccines on the childhood vaccine list.

2. This is why the COVID shot had to be labeled a “vaccine” even though it is not scientifically a vaccine.

3. It had to be added to the childhood schedule - even though children were at very low risk.

So we must re-evaluate the 1986 law.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

People in government are generally psychos. Nowhere else in the world (except maybe Follywood) can they make oodles of money for doing next to nothing and become famous for exploits such as thievery, grifting, stock/crypto trading, and even murder.

Society is warped in the brain to keep allowing this clown show to continue while the average guy is struggling to stay out of debt and keep going.

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