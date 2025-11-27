Tenpenny Throwback Thursday
George Washington's 1789 Thanksgiving Proclamation
Thanksgiving Day is always a great day to read the profound yet succinct declaration known as George Washington’s Thanksgiving Proclamation of October 3, 1789.
When you read it, it is indeed sobering to realize just to what depths that these United States have fallen.
Read it here. And Happy Thanksgiving.
QUICK LINKS:
For sure, Satan has replaced the Heavenly Father as the ruler of government, the deep state and mankind.
"--To promote the knowledge and practice of true religion and virtue, and the increase of science among them and us—and generally to grant unto all Mankind such a degree of temporal prosperity as he alone knows to be best."
I'm quite sure Prez Washington is spinning like crazy in his grave. We have replaced belief in the divine with belief in "science", practicing the religions of "vaccinology", "pharmacology", and every other kind of evil a person could/couldn't even imagine. And people are worshiping these new gods with a fervor and faith that is multiple times harder to believe in than the simple faith that true Christian believers have.
I've read this speech several times over the years and each year I am only reminded of just how far we've fallen.
Unless and until the people start realizing we need to repent, ask forgiveness, and then begin to *act* by making better choices and serving a greater master... one who does not recommend shots, pills, changing our children's bodies by chopping off things they were born with, killing little babies because they are an inconvenience, using parts of babies to inject into other people's bodies, etc. Well... we can expect more of what we've seen and even worse headed our way.
It is within our power to turn this around. Yep. You and me and all of us. We don't have to be a huge majority. We don't need to have government pass a new edict or law. All we have to do is start making better choices, standing for what is right and finding the courage to say "NO, the law I serve is superior to any other law in this land or any other land and if your rule or law doesn't line up with the law I believe in, I am under NO obligation to follow it!"