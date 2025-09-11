On Monday, Trump posted a video on Truth Social. It went viral. Why? Because it showed how extremely toxic thimerosal is. And because of the note that all vaccines are poison. Here is the video in case you missed it.

Thimerosal has long been known to be a major toxin. RFK wrote a book about it TEN years ago: Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak: The Evidence Supporting the Immediate Removal of Mercury―a Known Neurotoxin―from Vaccines.

And before that, David Geier, the man in the video, was sounding the alarm. He published many papers, like this one, on the dangers of thimerosal and on autism links.

Thimerosal is a mercury-based preservative. When parents asked if their vaccines contained mercury, healthcare professionals would say “no”. But the vaccines did have thimerosal…it’s the perfect bait and switch.



Congress, the CDC, FDA, NIH, and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) have all had concerns over thimerosal use in vaccines. But nothing has ever been done until August 2025, when RFK Jr. issued a full ban on thimerosal, still found in flu shots given to children and pregnant women.

Fast forward to March 2025, when RFK Jr. appointed David Geier as a senior data analyst. Geier is the man in Trump’s video. In last week’s Senate hearing, RFK Jr. was grilled over the Geier appointment — with Congressmen calling out everything about him. Now you have an inkling about why these Big Pharma shills are so upset. Geier can bring the receipts.



Mark and David Geier were a father-and-son team of researchers. They have been painted as fringe scientists, discredited scientists, controversial, debunked, etc. You get the picture.

In 2018, I wrote about Mark’s (the dad, now deceased) massive court win regarding the 2012 suspension of his medical license by the Maryland Board of Physicians. Geier was, and still is, a long time target of mainstream medicine.

In 2018, the Geier family was paid millions for “humiliating Geier and his family”:

$2.5 million in total damages ($1.25 million in compensatory damages and $1.25 million in punitive damages)

$2.4 million in attorney fees

Judge Rubin also ordered each of the 14 board members and their attorney to pay part of Geier’s damages out of their own pockets! (Their costs ranged from $10K to $200K depending on each person’s net worth.)



Geier was hired this year to analyze data from the CDC database known as the Vaccine Safety Datalink (like VAERS, it is supposed to track vaccine adverse events). Purportedly, the database contains information that has been manipulated, and also withheld from the public. In some cases the data was completely scrubbed. RFK Jr. wants David to study it now because he and his dad also studied it in the early 2000s.

Now you know why Congress is so nervous!

