Tenpenny Throwback Thursday
The absurd dog and pony show that is RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearing.
The dog and pony show at RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearing yesterday was BEYOND ABSURD, and Congress will dish out round 2 later today. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was even more unhinged than usual. Surely Liz knows that vaccines have already been deemed "unavoidably unsafe", right? After all, that was the foundational principle for the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA), the law passed by Ronald Reagan and the 99th Congress.
In other words, the bill that was passed to give vaccine makers liability protection when a child was killed or seriously injured by a vaccine. A whole law was needed because vaccines were seriously injuring children and vaccine manufacturers were losing their collective shirts in lawsuits. If they were safe, this law wouldn't even be in place. The NCVIA placed all vaccines administered to children in the legal category of “unavoidably unsafe” medical products, which means a product that cannot be made safe for its intended use.
Read this amazing Brownstone Institute article by my good friend, Ginger Taylor, for a deeper dive.
In this context, why is Bobby being touted as having “dangerous views on vaccine safety” and creating “false hysteria that vaccines cause autism”? Liz knows why, and it has absolutely NOTHING to do with her fierce protection of the American people.
Wouldn't you like to know how many Congressmen own Big Pharma stock? I would. They're so afraid Bobby will completely disrupt their world. He will if he can get the confirmation.
Our Throwback Thursday this week is a nod to warriors like Barbara Loe Fisher. And to Bobby. Fight the good fight.
Absurd hearing is correct. The Dems were their usual selves—rude, arrogant, whiny, and self-absorbed. RFK Jr listened politely and tried to answer, even stating some great responses, but these buffoon politicians didn’t want answers and only wanted to screech. They talked over him when he answered, then would completely ignore his response and act like their questions were not answered.
The so-called "Democrats" seem to always show their true colors don't they? Seriously, why wouldn't *anyone* want to make sure that things being shot into our bodies (and *mandated* for children to participate in society) are truly "safe and effective"? Democrats used to scream about the government staying out of our bodies and out of our bedrooms. What in the world happened to these monsters? And, RFK Jr comes from a *long* generational line of Democrats! RFK Jr is the man for this time. He really is. I don't agree with him on everything, but I believe he truly wants to blow the lid off of this pharmaceutical and food grift that's been plaguing Americans for decades. Hey, Democrats... (and a lot of Republicans as well)... like you always preach to us when implementing more tyranny and control over our lives, "If you've got nothing to hide, you have nothing to worry about!" Right?