The dog and pony show at RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearing yesterday was BEYOND ABSURD, and Congress will dish out round 2 later today. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was even more unhinged than usual. Surely Liz knows that vaccines have already been deemed "unavoidably unsafe", right? After all, that was the foundational principle for the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA), the law passed by Ronald Reagan and the 99th Congress.

In other words, the bill that was passed to give vaccine makers liability protection when a child was killed or seriously injured by a vaccine. A whole law was needed because vaccines were seriously injuring children and vaccine manufacturers were losing their collective shirts in lawsuits. If they were safe, this law wouldn't even be in place. The NCVIA placed all vaccines administered to children in the legal category of “unavoidably unsafe” medical products, which means a product that cannot be made safe for its intended use.

Read this amazing Brownstone Institute article by my good friend, Ginger Taylor, for a deeper dive.

In this context, why is Bobby being touted as having “dangerous views on vaccine safety” and creating “false hysteria that vaccines cause autism”? Liz knows why, and it has absolutely NOTHING to do with her fierce protection of the American people.

Wouldn't you like to know how many Congressmen own Big Pharma stock? I would. They're so afraid Bobby will completely disrupt their world. He will if he can get the confirmation.

Our Throwback Thursday this week is a nod to warriors like Barbara Loe Fisher. And to Bobby. Fight the good fight.

