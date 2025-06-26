Glyphosate is the world’s top pesticide. In a new landmark study, glyphosate is now linked to over ten distinct cancers, including brain, blood, liver, thyroid, pancreas, bone, and skin cancers. Many are rare fatal cancers that occur at exposure levels deemed “safe” by the US and EU regulators.

In this landmark animal study, the control animals (no glyphosate exposure) had no cancer. In the glyphosate animals 40% of leukemias occurred before 1 year of age (comparable to age 35-40 in humans.



Three different doses were administered in the drinking water of rats for 2 years.

This is yet another study that shows the urgent need to eliminate glyphosate use entirely, across the globe. We’ve written about glyphosate for many years. It’s the topic of this week’s Throwback, and here are our articles.



2015: Aluminum and Glyphosate Role in Autism is Terrifying Stuff

2017: Monsanto’s Roundup Can Alter Your DNA

2024: How A Motor Oil Ended Up on Your Dinner Table

2024: A Chemical Company Is Fudging Its Data? It Can’t Be!

