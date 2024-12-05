Lest we forget…

We have all tried our best to forget the wormy Peter Hotez, but like a fat, unwanted grubworm in the garden, he is back in the news. Sadly, he just made us all experience a déjà vu. Why? He warned of not just one, but a series of “potential” pandemics that will come crashing down on Trump on January 21.

Really?

Wow, Peter, how DO you do it?

What are the odds that the Trump administration will inherit multiple pandemics on inauguration day? Hotez’s actually quote during an MSNBC interview is that diseases like the mysterious flu-like condition that is killing Africans, a possible new major COVID strain (“brewing in Asia”, H5N1, dengue fever, Zika, yellow fever, measles, pertussis and others are “going to come crashing down on January 21st on the Trump administration".

Actually, the odds of Hotez accurately predicting this chaos are pretty good. His mentor Anthony Fauci also displayed incredible clairvoyance in January 2017, right before Trump’s first inauguration, when he predicted that the Trump administration “would face a surprise infectious disease outbreak.” And indeed Trump did. We all did. Of course, that was COVID-19.

Do these gentlemen have a sixth sense gift that the rest of us do not? Or is it easy to predict the pandemics because they are really plandemics, creations of our healthcare overlords to keep Trump – and all of us – in a tight ring of control.

You decide.

And if you can’t get enough of this grimy grubworm, read our throwback article about when Hotez didn’t want to debate RFK Jr. I bet he REALLY doesn’t want to debate Bobby now.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment