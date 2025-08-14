I absolutely am humbled by all the great testimonials people send in. We recently got one that said a video interview that Reinette Senum and I did convinced a lady who follows both of us not to get the COVID jab. And she has been forever grateful.

I can only hope it helped convince others as well.



Her note to us piqued our curiosity…we wondered: “What video is she referring to?” With a quick search through our archives, we found it — from 2021! We decided to share it as this week’s Throwback Thursday.



Hope you enjoy it and hope you can send it to someone in your life who is just now realizing that the COVID jabs were NOT AS ADVERTISED. Far from it.

My 2021 interview with Reinette!

Follow Reinette here.



And speaking of archives, here’s my archive collections:

Don’t follow the herd. Always challenge the narrative.

