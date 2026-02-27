Professor Francis Boyle was a leading bioweapons expert. In fact, he was the author of the US Bioweapons Act of 1989, so who better to comment on mRNA COVID jabs, which he called “biological weapons” and “Franken-shots.”

Boyle has stated openly that the SARS-CoV-2 and the mRNA injections were DARPA-funded offensive bioweapons programs with a goal of developing lethal vaccine technology for population reduction. He also talked about their intended capabilities to cause rapid cancers, prion disease, and autoimmune disorders. He explained that the spike protein is the weapon.

He was active and outspoken. He testified to Congress and warned the public. He agreed to testify in the Netherlands trial against Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci, but just 20 days after agreeing to testify, he was found dead. Interesting…because, while elderly at age 74, he was in good health and still working full time. He was found dead, and his cause of death is still unknown.

Even with Boyle out of the way, things are not going well for Gates et al in the Netherlands trial.

