On March 1, I launched my educational course on the growing dependence on AI systems to make medical decisions. Just two months later, it’s our Throwback Thursday topic.



Why so soon? Because OpenAI’s most powerful AI model was caught sabotaging its own shutdown command, even when directed not to. My colleague Jon Fleetwood reported on this just last week.

At the same time, the House passed Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill with an obscure passage blocking all 50 states from regulating AI for the next 10 years.

Next, Trump announced that Palantir will build a master surveillance system, connecting multiple federal agencies in order to track every American citizen. The company’s Foundry platform is already embedded into DHS and HHS, giving the government access to all your records, including your medical records.

We need to remember that it was WIKILEAKS that first notified us about Palantir engaging in a major expansion of the American surveillance state.

Each of these individually is alarming, but together they create the ultimate weapon of government control.

This is exactly the type of situation we warned about in our webinar — just two months ago. We are rapidly approaching a total erosion of personal health freedom.

Consider taking my course. We all need to get up to speed on AI, which continues to be rapidly implemented at an alarming rate. The growing dependence on AI systems to make medical decisions may diminish the human element in patient care and treatment planning. That won’t benefit any of us.

Take the Course

Buy My Book on Amazon

Buy Supplements